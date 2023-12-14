Boy, 14, charged in robbery on Near West Side

A teenage boy was charged in connection with a robbery Wednesday on Chicago's Near West Side.

The 14-year-old allegedly took property from 34-year-old man while indicating he had a gun around 1 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to police.

Less than 20 minutes later, the teen was taken into custody in the 2600 block of West 12th Place. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated robbery.

No further information was immediately available.