Boy, 14, charged with armed carjacking, robbery in Englewood

A teenage boy is facing several felony charges after allegedly committing an armed carjacking and an armed robbery Thursday in Englewood.

The boy, 14, is charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count each of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.

The teen is also facing a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault in connection with the incidents, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He allegedly took part in an armed carjacking in the 7000 block of South Peoria Street and in an armed robbery blocks away in the 6500 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

The teen was arrested Thursday morning and is expected to appear in juvenile court Friday.