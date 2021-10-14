Boy, 14, fatally shot inside Washington Heights residence

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Washington Heights Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in the 9300 block of South Wallace.

At about 7:10 p.m., the victim was inside of a residence when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

Area Two detectives continue to investigate.