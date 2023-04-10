Boy, 14, led police on high-speed chase in Carol Stream, crashed car into tree: prosecutors

A 14-year-old suburban boy has been charged with leading police on a high-speed chase in Carol Stream last Friday.

At about 10:27 p.m. on April 7, a Carol Stream police officer observed a vehicle turn out of a McDonald's parking lot onto southbound Schmale Road with no registration plates.

The officer followed the vehicle, at which time the vehicle fled.

After a short pursuit, the driver allegedly turned off the vehicle's lights and continued driving, causing the officer to lose track of the vehicle.

The juvenile then turned north on Gary Avenue and re-engaged his lights, prosecutors said.

The officer then activated his emergency lights and sirens and pursued the vehicle. During the pursuit, the driver reached speeds of 80 mph in a 45 mph-zone.

The vehicle crashed a short time later into a tree at North Avenue and County Farm Road, prosecutors said.

When officers arrived, the suspected vehicle was found, but the driver fled on foot.

Later that day, the driver, identified as a 14-year-old boy from Roselle, turned himself in to Carol Stream police.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer and one count of misdemeanor reckless driving.

"Driving is a privilege, not a right," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "Furthermore, it is a privilege reserved for those above sixteen years of age with a valid driver’s license. The allegations that a fourteen-year-old boy, two years away from even taking his driver’s test, led police on a high-speed chase is extremely disturbing. Anyone who attempts to flee from police will be caught and will only find themselves facing more serious charges, as alleged in this case."

A judge ordered him detained until at least his next court appearance, which is scheduled for April 17.