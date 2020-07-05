Boy, 14, missing from SW Side

article

Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a month from the Southwest Side.

Daniel Cabrera has been missing since June 3 from the 5200 block of West 64th Place, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Daniel is a 5-foot-2, 110-pound boy with brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

He may be in the 2500 block of York Street in south suburban Blue Island police said. He could also be in the 6200 block of South Kedvale Avenue, the 5200 block of South Kedvale Avenue of the first block of East 111th Place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.