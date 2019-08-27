Boy, 14, seen running from burning vehicle with hair on fire in Bronzeville

article

A 14-year-old boy was seen running from a burning vehicle in Bronzeville Monday with his hair on fire, according to Chicago police.

Officers saw the burning vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the first block of East 29th Street, police said. Moments later, they saw the boy running across the street with his hair on fire.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital to be treated for burns, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The boy told officers he does not remember why his hair was on fire or why he was running, police said. Police sources said the vehicle appears to be registered to one of the boy's relatives, though no charges are pending at this time.

The car caught fire under the CTA Green Line tracks running over 29th Street but there was no structural damage to CTA property, police said. Green, Orange and Red Line trains were stopped for over half an hour as emergency crews dealt with the blaze.