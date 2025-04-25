Boy, 14, shot in Englewood

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was shot in the hip early Friday while walking in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. He was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital and later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition. No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.



A 14-year-old boy was shot early Friday morning while walking in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Englewood shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Justine Street.

Police said the teen heard gunfire from an unknown direction and began running before realizing he had been shot in the right hip.

He was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital and later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description was available. Area One detectives are investigating.