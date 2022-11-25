Boy, 14, shot while on rideshare bicycle on Chicago's South Side

A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood.

Around 2:14 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on a rideshare bicycle in the 9900 block of South Yates Avenue when unknown offenders on foot fired shots, striking the victim.

The teen boy was shot in the thigh, left foot and buttocks, police said.

Police say the boy was not the intended target.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.