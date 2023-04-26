Boy, 15, accused of carjacking delivery driver in Austin

A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection to a carjacking in Austin last year.

Police say the boy was arrested on Tuesday when he was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle from a 56-year-old male delivery driver on Dec. 10, 2022.

The incident happened in the 600 block of North Central Avenue.

The offender was arrested in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

No additional information is available at this time.