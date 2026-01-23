Boy, 15, charged in 2024 carjacking on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking that happened over a year ago on Chicago's Near West Side.
What we know:
The carjacking took place on Sept. 24 in the 1000 block of West 14th Street where the teen was part of a group who stole a 38-year-old woman's car at gunpoint, according to police.
The teen was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
What we don't know:
Police have not said how many other suspects were wanted in connection with the carjacking.
