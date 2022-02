A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection to a carjacking Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood.

The teenager was accused of taking a car from a 62-year-old man at gunpoint in the 500 block of West 78th Street, police said.

He was arrested hours later in Calumet City, police said.

The 15-year-old was charged with vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

