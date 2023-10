A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection to an armed robbery on the North Side last month.

Police arrested the teenager Friday for taking a 16-year-old boy's property at gunpoint in the 1900 block of Norwood Street.

The incident occurred at 3:47 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The boy was charged with one felony count of robbery with a firearm.

No additional information is available at this time.