A teenage boy was charged in an armed carjacking Wednesday in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was identified as being part of a group who stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 30-year-old man in the 1300 block of West Foster Avenue.

He was arrested in University Village and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available.