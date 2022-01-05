Boy, 15, charged with armed carjacking 55-year-old man in Canaryville: Police

A 15-year-old boy is facing armed carjacking charges after a 55-year-old man's car was taken in Canaryville, police said.

The boy is accused of getting inside the 55-year-old man's car armed, taking control of the vehicle, in the 4300 block of south Union Avenue, police said.

He was arrested hours later in the 6800 block of South Loomis Blvd.

The boy is facing charges of vehicular hijacking, possesses of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of resisting a peace offering and a city charge of high capacity magazine and metal piercing bullets, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.