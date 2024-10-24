Naperville crash: Two-vehicle collision leaves Wheaton woman dead

The Brief A fatal traffic crash occurred at the intersection of South Naper Boulevard and Hobson Road in Naperville on Wednesday. The crash involved a 2020 Nissan Kicks and a 2023 Ford Bronco, with one vehicle ending up in a nearby pond. A 35-year-old Wheaton woman died from her injuries following the collision.



Naperville police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday.

The collision involving two vehicles happened at the intersection of South Naper Boulevard and Hobson Road around 8 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, 35-year-old Sarah Jelgerhuis, of Wheaton, was driving her 2020 Nissan Kicks when she turned left from southbound Naper Boulevard toward eastbound Hobson Road.

During the turn, her vehicle was struck by a 2023 Ford Bronco, driven by a 17-year-old girl from Naperville, who was heading northbound on Naper Boulevard.

The impact pushed the Nissan to the north of the intersection, partially submerging it in a pond. Jelgerhuis was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.