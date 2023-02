A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection to an armed robbery in the Loop on Friday.

Police say the teenager was arrested in the 200 block of West Washington Street around 7:35 p.m. when he was identified as the suspect that robbed a 36-year-old man less than 30 minutes earlier.

He is being charged with a felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

No additional information is available at this time.