Boy, 15, charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on SW Side

A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last August in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 33-year-old woman at gunpoint on Aug. 20 in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The boy was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

No further information was immediately available.