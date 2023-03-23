Boy, 15, charged with robbing and shooting man in Roseland

A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with a violent armed robbery last Monday in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 15-year-old boy allegedly robbed a 32-year-old man at gunpoint on Feb. 18 and shot the victim in the leg, according to police.

He was arrested Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

The boy was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery.