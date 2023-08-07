Boy, 15, in critical condition after accidental shooting in unincorporated Gurnee home

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life following an accidental shooting over the weekend in a north suburban unincorporated Gurnee home.

Deputies responded to a report of a teenager who had been shot around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 36700 block of North Grandwood Drive, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

The 15-year-old boy was discovered in the basement of the residence with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said.

He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators determined the boy was in the basement with two 16-year-old friends, when one of them pulled out a semi-automatic handgun.

The boy discharged the firearm, believed to be a ghost gun, striking the 15-year-old. Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was intentional.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The boy who fired the gun was taken to Hulse Juvenile Detention Facility, where he has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and reckless conduct.