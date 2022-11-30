Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch

A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.