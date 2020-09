A 15-year-old boy died after being shot Saturday evening in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The boy was shot in the head about 9:20 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said.

Omar Alvarado was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in suburban Harvey.

Area Two detectives are investigating.