Boy, 15, killed in West Pullman shooting: police

A boy was shot and killed Thursday in West Pullman on the Far South Side, according to police.

Marshawn France, 15, was on the sidewalk just after 9 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone approached him in a vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The teen was struck once in the head and once to his side, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives are investigating.