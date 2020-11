article

A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Jarail Walker was last seen Nov. 21 in the 2600 block of West 60th Place, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

He is 5-foot-5 and about 120 pounds.

Police asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.