article

Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen in Garfield Park on the West Side.

Khamadi Rockford was last seen Monday in the 2900 block of West Adams Street, Chicago police said. He was wearing red and white gym shoes.

Rockford is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said. He may need medication.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.