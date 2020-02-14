Boy, 15, missing from West Lawn

article

A 15-year-old boy is missing from West Lawn on the South Side.

Jerimiah Reyes was last seen Wednesday near the 3600 block of West 60th Street, Chicago police said. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, a maroon shirt, dark colored khaki pants and white Nike Air Force One shoes.

Reyes is 5-foot-7, 128 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.