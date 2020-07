article

A 15-year-old boy was reported missing from the Northwest Side near Mayfair.

Arturo Garza was last seen Wednesday and is missing from the 4500 block of West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago police said.

He is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.