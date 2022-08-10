Boy, 15, shot in Back of the Yards

A teenage boy was shot and wounded Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was walking home around 9:45 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5200 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police.

The boy was shot once in the hip and transported to Comer Childrens Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.