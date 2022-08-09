Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood

A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy was transported to Comer Childrens Hospital where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.