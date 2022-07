A 15-year-old boy was shot in Englewood Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in the 7200 block of South Union.

At about 6:19 p.m., the boy was near the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The boy was struck in the arm and transported to the hospital in good condition.

No offenders are currently in custody.