Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's South Side

A 15-year-old boy was shot twice Tuesday morning in Chicago's Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood.

The teen was walking outside around 6:19 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the thigh and arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.