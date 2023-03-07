Boy, 15, wounded in Edgewater drive-by shooting

A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the Edgewater neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was inside a vehicle around 7:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Broadway when an SUV stopped near him and someone inside started shooting in his direction, police said.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his hand was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.