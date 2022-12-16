Boy, 16, charged in armed carjacking in Englewood

A teenage boy was charged in an armed carjacking that happened earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 16-year-old is accused of carjacking a 36-year-old woman at gunpoint around 12:15 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 6800 block of South Normal Boulevard, police said.

He was arrested Thursday by CPD's vehicular hijacking task force, police said.

The teen was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No additional information was immediately available.