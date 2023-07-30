Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 16, charged with armed carjacking in Washington Park

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection to an armed carjacking in Washington Park last week. 

Chicago police say a 16-year-old boy stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 35-year-old man in the first block of East 59th Street. 

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on July 24. 

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. 

No additional information is available at this time.