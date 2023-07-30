Boy, 16, charged with armed carjacking in Washington Park

A teenage boy was charged in connection to an armed carjacking in Washington Park last week.

Chicago police say a 16-year-old boy stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 35-year-old man in the first block of East 59th Street.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on July 24.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No additional information is available at this time.