Boy, 16, charged with armed carjacking in Washington Park
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection to an armed carjacking in Washington Park last week.
Chicago police say a 16-year-old boy stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 35-year-old man in the first block of East 59th Street.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on July 24.
He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
No additional information is available at this time.