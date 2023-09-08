Boy, 16, charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in North Center

A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed robbery last May in Chicago's North Center neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was identified as one of a group who took property from a woman around 2:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Irving Park Road, according to CPD.

The boy was arrested Thursday in the Austin neighborhood and charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

No further information was provided.