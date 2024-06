A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Monday morning near Douglass Park.

The teen was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital just before 2 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his legs, according to Chicago police. The shooting took place in the 2700 block of West 15th Street, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Police said the teen would not provide further information about the shooting.