Boy, 16, critically wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 16-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Congress Parkway when a gray sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The boy was shot in the leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.