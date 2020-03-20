Boy, 16, missing from Bronzeville

article

Police are looking for a teenage boy reported missing since Thursday from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Cirre Cross, 16, was last seen near the 2800 block of South State Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Cross is a 5-foot-10, 230-pound boy with brown eyes and black and red hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a light green and brown Nike windbreaker, black pants with spots and black Nike shoes with brown trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.