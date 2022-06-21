Boy, 16, reported missing from McKinley Park for over a month

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old boy who has been missing from the McKinley Park neighborhood for over a month.

Ceaser Garcia was last seen by family members around 4:30 p.m. May 17 in McKinley Park on Chicago's Southwest Side, according to a CPD missing person alert.

He is 5-foot-11, 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

It is unknown what Garcia was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or dial 911.