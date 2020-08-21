Boy, 16, shot in Englewood

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 12:20 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Morgan Street when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the calf and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

About 25 minutes earlier, a 15-year-old boy was shot in a separate incident in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.