Boy, 16, shot in the face in Back of the Yards

A teenage boy was shot in the face Thursday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was walking around 2:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Honore Street when a blue minivan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The boy was struck by gunfire on the left side of his face. He was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The gunman fled the scene, driving westbound on 49th Street.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.