Boy, 16, shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side: police

A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Around 1 p.m., police say a 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 4100 block of West Madison Street when shots were fired.

The teenage victim was struck by gunfire multiple times in the body, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigating is ongoing.