Boy, 16, shot to death in Joliet

A teenage boy was fatally shot Tuesday night in southwest suburban Joliet.

The 16-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just before 8 p.m. in the 400 block of South Joliet Street, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner's Office. His identity has not yet been released.

Joliet police are investigating the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at (815) 724-3020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.