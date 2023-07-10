Boy, 17, charged in Loop armed robbery

A teenage boy has been charged after allegedly holding a pedestrian up at gunpoint Friday morning in the Loop.

The 17-year-old is accused of being part of a group of people who stole property from a 34-year-old man at gunpoint around 1:45 a.m. in the first block of West Washington Street, according to police.

The teen was arrested Sunday in the 7800 block of South Michigan Avenue.

He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

At least 15 armed robberies have been reported in the Loop over the past month. Most of the robberies have taken place during the early morning hours with thieves sometimes using Divvy bikes.

No further information was immediately available.