Armed robbers on Divvy bikes targeting victims in the Loop: Chicago police warn

There have been at least 15 armed robberies reported in the Loop over the past month, Chicago police warn.

Thieves, primarily riding Divvy bikes, have been robbing people at gunpoint in the early morning hours.

In each incident, armed male offenders approached the victims on the public way and stole from them while threatening force. In one of the incidents, the victim's vehicle was stolen.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

100 block of South State St on June 19, 2023 at 2:30 a.m.

400 block of South LaSalle St on June 25, 2023 at 1:50 a.m.

0-100 block of North Michigan Ave on June 25, 2023 at 2:04 a.m.

0-100 block of West Congress Pkwy on June 25, 2023 at 2:16 a.m.

100 block of North Dearborn Ave on June 25, 2023 at 2:40 a.m.

0-100 block of East Madison St on June 25, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

0-100 block of South Wells St on June 25, 2023 at 4:22 a.m.

600 block of South Plymouth Ct on June 26, 2023 at 5:20 a.m.

600 block of South State St on June 26, 2023 at 5:30 a.m.

0-100 block of South Michigan Ave on June 26, 2023 at 5:35 a.m.

1100 block of South Michigan Ave on June 26, 2023 at 5:50 a.m.

1100 block of South Michigan Ave on June 26, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

1100 block of South Wabash Ave on June 26, 2023 at 6:50 a.m.

100 block of North State St on July 7, 2023 at 1:05 a.m.

0-100 block of West Washington St on July 7, 2023 at 1:45 a.m.

Police are searching for two to four Black and white Hispanic males between the ages of 15-25. They wore dark hooded sweatshirts, dark jeans and black ski masks.

It is important to always be aware of your surroundings, police said.

If you have any information regarding these thefts you can contact the Bureau of Detectives Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.