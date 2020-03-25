Boy, 17, charged with fatal Zion hit-and-run

A teenage boy has been charged with a killing a woman in a hit-and-run last year in north suburban Zion.

Kevin Lancaster, 17, is charged as an adult with felony counts of reckless homicide and leaving the scene of an accident, according to a statement from Zion police.

Lancaster was allegedly driving a stolen car Dec, 7, 2019, when it hit 63-year-old Nancy Ezell in the 2200 block of Elisha Avenue, police said. He drove off and abandoned the car several blocks away.

Ezell was dragged by the car and airlifted to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to police. She was removed from life support and pronounced dead a week later.

Investigators identified Lancaster as the driver after interviewing witnesses and gathering “large amounts of physical evidence,” according to police. He was arrested on a warrant for the crash by officers responding to a domestic disturbance call March 21.

Lancaster’s bail was set at $500,000, police said.