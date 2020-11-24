Boy, 17, missing from Bronzeville

article

A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Gabriel Mitchell was last seen Sunday in the 4500 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He is known to frequent Harold Washington College.

Mitchell is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, with hazel eyes, black hair and has a light-brown complexion, police said.

He may be riding a blue mongoose bicycle, wearing a gray three-quarter length puffer jacket, and carrying a brown canvas bag or a blue backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8280.