Boy, 17, seriously wounded in University Village shooting

A teenage boy was shot and seriously wounded Wednesday morning in Chicago's University Village neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 12:18 a.m. when someone in a car pulled up and started shooting in the 1500 block of South Morgan Street, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.