Boy, 17, shot and critically wounded in South Chicago

A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded early Thursday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was standing just before 1 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Phillips Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the abdomen, police said.

He was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.