Boy, 17, shot in mouth while sleeping inside Joliet home

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot in the mouth while asleep in a Joliet home after bullets were fired from outside. Two others inside the house were not hurt. Police recovered shell casings at the scene and are asking the public for tips.



A teenage boy was shot in the mouth while sleeping in his bedroom Friday morning when gunfire from outside hit his Joliet home.

What we know:

The 17-year-old was shot in the mouth while asleep in a bedroom in a home in the 900 block of Midland Avenue, according to police.

Police determined that gunshots entered the residence from outside and hit the victim while he was in bed. Two other people inside the home at the time of the shooting were not injured.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police found several spent shell casings while canvassing the area of the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with video or information related to the shooting is asked to call Joliet police at (815) 724-3020 or contact Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.