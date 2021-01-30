Boy, 17, shot while sitting in parked vehicle in Little Village

A 17-year-old boy was shot early Saturday in Little Village on the West Side.

He was sitting in a parked vehicle about 2:55 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 23rd Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and brought himself to Saint Anthony Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

He did not know where the shots came from, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.